Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose

Published Jan 23, 2020

Spurs are on a lookout for a new striker with star forward Harry Kane out for the rest of the season with a ruptured hamstring. Now, with just over a week left in the current transfer window, the north-London club are said to be desperate to sign a replacement for Kane, and Willian Jose is the latest name to be linked with the London-based club.

The forward has scored 8 times in 22 appearances for Sociedad this season and reportedly has a release clause of €70 million in his contract.

The North-London side are not willing to pay the forward's full release and are reportedly negotiating a cut-price fee with Sociedad.

According to reports, The Spanish club has already rejected a £15 million bid from Spurs for the Brazilian but is willing to part ways with the striker for a sum of around £30 million and a deal seems to be close with both clubs confident of further advances.

