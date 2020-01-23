×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose

Vikas Mishra
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 23, 2020
Jan 23, 2020 IST

Willian Jose
Willian Jose

Spurs are on a lookout for a new striker with star forward Harry Kane out for the rest of the season with a ruptured hamstring. Now, with just over a week left in the current transfer window, the north-London club are said to be desperate to sign a replacement for Kane, and Willian Jose is the latest name to be linked with the London-based club.

The forward has scored 8 times in 22 appearances for Sociedad this season and reportedly has a release clause of €70 million in his contract.

Also read: 5 Potential candidates for England's stacked right-back spot | Euro 2020 Watch

The North-London side are not willing to pay the forward's full release and are reportedly negotiating a cut-price fee with Sociedad.

According to reports, The Spanish club has already rejected a £15 million bid from Spurs for the Brazilian but is willing to part ways with the striker for a sum of around £30 million and a deal seems to be close with both clubs confident of further advances.


Also, read our Daily transfer Blog here: Football transfer news and rumours LIVE 2019-20 - 22nd Jan' 2020




Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Real Sociedad Football Harry Kane Willian Jose Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us