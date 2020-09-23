Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho delivers update on Dele Alli's future amidst PSG links

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has opened up on Dele Alli's situation at the club amidst immense speculation surrounding his future.

Recent reports suggested that the dynamic English midfielder's future at the club is in doubt after a fallout with his manager, Mourinho. The 24-year-old was, as a result of this reported fallout, dropped for both of Tottenham Hotspur's games after the season opener against Everton. Ali was also hooked off at half-time during their encounter at the toffees.

However, ahead of the North London club's Europa League clash against Shkendija in Macedonia, Mourinho delivered a positive response when asked about Dele Alli's future.

Alli going nowhere, claims Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Speaking on whether or not Mourinho expects Alli to remain at the club by the time the transfer window shuts, the Portuguese revealed that he believes the 24-year-old will stay at the club. However, he warned that Alli has the 'responsibility' to prove himself. The former Chelsea boss explained;

"I believe [he will]. I can even say that I'm convinced that he will be. I always feel that 99 percent of the responsibility is the player. I have 1 percent. Me and my staff and the people that work with the players everyday."

Mourinho continued,

"There is a tendency now when a player performs or doesn't perform to give responsibilities on coaches and some because they give him the right love, some because they give him the right stick."

Alli was a crucial part of Tottenham Hotspur's core under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Despite his obvious talent, he has come under criticism from new manager Mourinho, due to which he believes that the Englishman must earn his place in the side.

Amidst the transfer speculation surrounding the Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to be the team interested in Alli's services.

The UEFA Champions League finalists have registered an interest in signing the 24-year-old and could make a move should this unrest continue to plague his stay in North London.

It was briefly reported that Mourinho could consider Jesse Lingard as a replacement for Alli should the attacking midfielder depart the club. However, those reports have been played down.

Based on what his manager has to say about Alli, it wouldn't be surprising to see the goalscoring midfielder remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond October 5th.

