Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United: 5 key players to look out for | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League encounter.

With several key players returning for both sides, a fascinating Premier League game is could be on the cards between two top-four hopefuls.

Marcus Rashford has set an example off the pitch in recent weeks

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to lock horns in the Premier League, as they aim to pip one another to a place in the top-four. Both sides have endured underwhelming league campaigns thus far and face a challenge in the coming weeks to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side put together a string of victories before the restart, Spurs' fortunes went from bad to worse as they crumbled in the wake of injuries to several key players in the squad.

However, a silver lining has emerged from the three-month break due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, as both sides are set to welcome back key players for the exciting encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United fans are hyped. @B_Fernandes8 is hyped too 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xqNsbR8xd5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2020

Manchester United are within touching distance of a top-four spot and will look to dethrone Chelsea, who are just three-point clear of the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Mourinho's side are four points behind their opponents this week and need to record a victory to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

That said, here are five key players who could decide the crucial Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has made an instant impact since arriving in January

Bruno Fernandes has breathed new life into Manchester United since joining in the January transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder has seamlessly adapted to life in the Premier League and has rejuvenated the Red Devils' faltering league season.

With two goals and three assists in five games, Fernandes was voted Premier League Player of the Month for February, as he added a much-needed creative spark to Manchester United's midfield.

The former Sporting Lisbon man will look to carry on from where he left off before the break and play a pivotal role for his side, as the Red Devils look for a spot in the top four. With Marcus Rashford back to full fitness, Fernandes will have another talented attacker playing in front of him when they travel to North London.

#2 Harry Kane

Harry Kane will look to lead Spurs to a top-four spot

Harry Kane is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world football, but the Englishman's 2019-20 campaign has been derailed due to injuries. While he was expected to miss the rest of the season, the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 outbreak has seen him return with nine games left to play.

With 11 Premier League goals to his name this season, Kane's tally is respectable for someone who was ruled out for several months. In his absence, Spurs struggled to produce the goods in front of goal, as the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-Min also suffered injuries.

Jose Mourinho's fading hopes of a top-four finish rests on his talisman, who will look to recapture his goal-scoring mojo in the coming weeks and lead the line for the North London outfit.

#3 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's return is a massive boost for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League before his injury, as the 22-year-old recorded 14 league goals before hobbling off against Wolves in January. Manchester United were struggling for goals at the time and the Englishman's injury threatened to compound their woes.

However, Rashford is back fully fit for the business end of the season and will look to combine well with January signing Bruno Fernandes. With Anthony Martial also showing signs of promise, United will look to start the game on the front foot and blow Spurs away with their attacking brilliance.

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

The Englishman has made the headline for his exploits off the pitch in recent weeks, as he firmly established himself as a national hero.

On his return to the pitch, Rashford will look to inspire the rest of his players in the season run-in, as Manchester United look to topple Chelsea in the Premier League top four.

#4 Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min has been a key player for Spurs this season

Son Heung-Min is another key player who returned to full fitness during the break. Additionally, the South Korean also completed his mandatory four-week military service, as he returned to North London and resumed team training last month.

In Kane's absence, Son and Bergwijn played pivotal roles for Mourinho's side in front of goal. However, both of them picked up injuries before the break, as the Portuguese tactician was left severely depleted upfront.

Having returned to full fitness, the South Korean will look to build on his impressive Premier League season so far. With nine goals and eight assists in 21 appearances in the English top-flight, Son has had a productive league campaign and will look to punish the United backline with his pace and skill on the ball.

#5 David de Gea

David de gea's form has dipped considerably in recent seasons

David de Gea's fall from grace in recent seasons has been a significant talking point amongst the Manchester United faithful. The Spaniard was one of the best goalkeepers on the planet but his form has deteriorated considerably since the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

This season, de Gea has been inconsistent once again and cost the Red Devils points on a handful of occasions, most notably against Burnley and Everton. In a high-profile game that could have serious implications on the top four race, the Spanish shot-stopper will need to be reliable between the sticks for the away side if they are to secure maximum points.

New signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have added quality and calmness to the backline. However, de Gea has blown hot and cold for the Red Devils this season and will look to redeem himself in the coming weeks.

