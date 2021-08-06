Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in a friendly game.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in a friendly game. A brace from Morocco international Hakim Ziyech for Chelsea was cancelled out by goals from Brazilian attacker Lucas Moura and Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn for Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Chelsea in a friendly game. Goals from German forward Kai Havertz and striker Tammy Abraham ensured victory for Chelsea. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka scored the consolation goal for Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the advantage. They have won 14 games, lost 11 and drawn 12.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Arsenal beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1. Goals from Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and France international Alexandre Lacazette sealed the deal for Arsenal. Argentine forward Erik Lamela scored the sole goal for Tottenham Hotspur, and was sent off in the second-half.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Ryan Sessegnon, while there are doubts over the availability of French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The future of star striker Harry Kane remains unresolved.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Ghana international Thomas Partey, who is out with an injury, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. Attacker Gabriel Martinelli is representing Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mikel Arteta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Thomas Partey

Doubtful: Gabriel Magalhaes

Suspended: None

Not available: Gabriel Martinelli

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini, Serge Aurier, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Building up to Sunday 🏗️



🔜 North London derby pic.twitter.com/dKAsz6IGni — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are currently embroiled in the Harry Kane saga, with the superstar forward looking to leave the club. Manchester City are heavily interested in signing the 28-year old. However, there is positive news as well, with Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero closing in on a move.

Cristian Romero to Tottenham, here we go! Atalanta have accepted Spurs official bid for €50m + €5m add ons. Barça have never been in the race. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Atalanta are closing on Merih Demiral from Juventus on loan with buy option [around €30m total]. Paperworks time soon. pic.twitter.com/5P3efBotV6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

Arsenal, on the other hand, recently announced the signing of centre-back Ben White. Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and left-back Nuno Tavares have joined the club as well, and the upcoming season will be a big one for manager Mikel Arteta, who was under immense pressure for much of last season.

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal

Edited by Abhinav Anand