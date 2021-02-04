Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea clash is a straight battle for top-four qualification

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur actually have a lot in common than many people realise.

Both teams were at the top of the Premier League at some point after embarking on an impressive run. However, the two London clubs are currently racing for UEFA Champions League qualification after a series of underwhelming results.

Chelsea’s poor form has already led to the sacking of Frank Lampard, with Thomas Tuchel replacing him at the helm.

Spurs, though, are still banking their hopes on a serial winner like Jose Mourinho, although recent results haven’t been encouraging.

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to face Chelsea on Thursday, it will be a game with a lot at stake.

The Blues are yet to lose under Tuchel, and the German will be aiming to win his second straight Premier League game.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is desperately in need of a win following Spurs’ back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Brighton.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur battling for a top-four spot

More than anything else, Thursday’s Premier League game will be a direct battle for a top-four place in the Premier League. While the league title might currently be out of reach for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League qualification is very attainable for both.

Advertisement

Spurs currently occupy seventh place on the league table while the Blues sit in eighth position, with both teams having the same points, although the former have a game in hand.

Both teams are currently trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by seven points, and a win would go a long way to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

The 2020-21 Premier League is set to go down as one of the most keenly contested seasons, and games like this will prove to be key when it comes to the teams' positions at the end of the season.

𝗗 𝗘 𝗥 𝗕 𝗬 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 . ⚪️🔵



Let's go! #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/l02iCBQr00 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021

A brewing rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel

The mind games are already in full swing ahead of Thursday’s London derby. As expected, Jose Mourinho has moved to pile pressure on Thomas Tuchel by suggesting that it’s not difficult to manage Chelsea.

The Spurs boss said, as quoted by Goal:

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion. Who else? It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there."

“I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to win titles.”

In response, Tuchel indulged Mourinho, insisting that he feels comfortable managing Chelsea. In what appeared to be a sarcastic reply, the German said the Spurs manager is right.

The former PSG boss was quoted as saying by Goal:

“Jose’s right, it is a big difference. It’s not a matter of what is better or what is worse it’s just if it fits and right now this fits perfectly for me. I feel absolutely comfortable.”

It’s too early to ascertain how the rivalry between Tuchel and Mourinho will pan out, but a London derby is always an occasion that stirs emotions.

Three important points and an opportunity to improve one’s chances of a top-four finish are at stake. Let’s see who wants it more.