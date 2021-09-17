Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th September 2021

On paper, it certainly looks like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both got their 2021-22 seasons off to decent starts ahead of their encounter this weekend.

The reality is that Chelsea are cruising while opponents on Sunday have been tottering since their win over Manchester City on Premier League matchday one.

The London derby between the two sides on Sunday could be a real test for Tottenham Hotspur. After limping to 1-0 victories over Wolves and Watford, Spurs were played out of Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace in their latest outing in the Premier League.

The 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais in the Europa League in midweek couldn't have done much for their confidence either.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 🎙 "We need to stay positive. We need to focus on what we can do to keep improving and this is the most important thing."



Pierre reflects on a point in Rennes. ⤵️ 🎙 "We need to stay positive. We need to focus on what we can do to keep improving and this is the most important thing."



Pierre reflects on a point in Rennes. ⤵️ https://t.co/GfPW81K9NJ

Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 last weekend before getting the better of Zenit St. Petersburg in their Champions League campaign opener.

The Blues look as well-rounded a unit as they did in the closing stages of last season and will fancy their chances against Spurs on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Chelsea have won five. Tottenham Hotspur have won four while one match has ended as a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 103 goals against Chelsea, the most they have against any opposition in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to make it three successive away wins against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won all of their last five away London derbies in the league.

Chelsea have conceded just one goal in five matches across all competitions this season, and that came from a penalty.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction

Although Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are only separated by a point in the Premier League table, the trajectories they are on are vastly different. Spurs have been fortunate to muster all three points against Wolves and Watford. Harry Kane's poor form has been a cause for concern for Nuno Espirito Santo.

But their opening day win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City is testament to the fact that they are capable of securing an upset. However, Chelsea have become one of the best sides in Europe over the course of this year while Spurs are very much in a transitional period.

Going by how formidable their defense has been and how potent their attack looks, Chelsea ought to be able to get a win over their rivals on Sunday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Tottenham have scored only three goals in four games while Chelsea have been defensively solid under Thomas Tuchel)

Also Read

Tip 3 - Romelu Lukaku to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Harry Kane with more than 2 shots on target - NO (Kane has only registered two shots in the Premier League this season and is struggling for form at the moment)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Peter P