Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Leeds United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

Jose Mourinho's side have slipped to seventh place in the Premier League table and are experiencing a bit of a rut. Their last win was against old foes Arsenal at the start of December.

Last time out, Spurs failed to maintain their 1-0 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Romain Saiss' goal in the 86th minute denied the London giants.

Leeds United, on the contrary, continue to surprise and entertain the Premier League faithful with their blistering, fearless brand of football.

A 5-0 rout of West Brom away from home, which saw some of the finest goals scored this season, underpinned what they have been all about.

But that came just a couple of matches after their 6-2 thrashing at Manchester United, displaying their lack of consistency.

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Leeds 3-0 Aston Villa



Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

West Brom 0-5 Leeds



Leeds doing what Liverpool couldn't. pic.twitter.com/DcJ608yN0n — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2020

Also read: Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds head-to-head

Spurs and Leeds hold a fairly-balanced record against each other. The North Londoners are slightly ahead with 36 wins as opposed to Leeds' 32, while 29 games have been drawn.

Spurs lost this tie in the FA Cup seven years ago, when Leeds pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): D-L-L-D-W

Leeds United form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds team news

Gareth Bale continues his frustrating spell of injuries

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will be without Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso, while Lucas Moura remains in doubt. This means they'll continue to rely on the dynamic duo of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane to supply the goods in front of goal.

Spurs' last game was supposed to be against Fulham. However, due to a spike in cases within the Cottagers' camp, the match was called off.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐩.



🗣 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦: which was the best goal of 2020? #N17Live ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/7Af1ATXVpV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

Mourinho's men will therefore have fresher legs ahead of this game. He could revert to a back four, with the likes of Serge Aurier returning.

Injured: Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Lucas Moura

Suspended/unavailable: None

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper is sidelined with an abdominal injury

Leeds United

Leeds United are likely to miss midfielder Mateusz Klich after he hopped off during their last game.

Skipper Liam Cooper is out due to an abdominal injury, while Robin Koch is a long-term casualty. Diego Llorente is out too.

Injured: Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch

Doubtful: Mateusz Klich

Suspended/unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds probable XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds Prediction

This game should be played at a high tempo, with little sideways passing. Leeds will hope to replicate their typical attacking flair, while the hosts may sit back for a few stages during the game.

Advertisement

Tottenham's superior man-marking and defensive discipline will help them to secure victory.

Predicted score: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leeds United

Also read: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21