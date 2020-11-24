Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Ludogorets Razgrad on Friday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their next UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game following a 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Goals from in-form attacker Son Heung-min and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso secured a vital victory for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Ludogorets Razgrad, on the other hand, beat CSKA 1948 3-0 nearly three weeks ago in the First Professional Football League.

A brace from veteran Romanian attacker Claudiu Keseru and a goal from winger Mavis Tchibota secured the victory for Ludogorets Razgrad.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur and Ludogorets Razgrad have faced each other once before, in the reverse fixture in this season's UEFA Europa League group stage.

"Players going to the limits of their energy, sacrifice for the game plan, coping well with let’s say a new pressure of ‘if you win the match, you go top of the league’. I’m very proud."



"Players going to the limits of their energy, sacrifice for the game plan, coping well with let's say a new pressure of 'if you win the match, you go top of the league'. I'm very proud."

Tottenham Hotspur beat Ludogorets Razgrad 3-1 in that game courtesy of goals from star striker Harry Kane, Brazil international Lucas Moura and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Forward Claudiu Keseru scored the consolation goal for Ludogorets Razgrad.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-W

Ludogorets Razgrad form guide in the First Professional Football League: W-D-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Team News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld and Argentina international Erik Lamela, who are both out injured.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Harry Winks, right-back Matt Doherty and young centre-back Japhet Tanganga.

Injured: Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Matt Doherty, Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ludogorets Razgrad will be without Spanish attacker Higinio Marin and winger Wanderson, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Higinio Marin, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura

Ludogorets Razgrad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Plamen Iliev, Jordan Ikoko, Georgi Terziev, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Cauly, Anicet Abel, Stephane Badji, Dominik Yankov, Elvis Manu, Claudiu Keseru

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets Razgrad Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are top of their UEFA Europa League group, but are on the same points as Antwerp and LASK. They are doing well in the English Premier League, and will be the favorites to win this game.

Ludogorets Razgrad, on the other hand, have lost all three games in their Europa League group. They were thrashed the last time they faced Tottenham Hotspur, and will have to be at their very best in order to earn any kind of result against their English opponents away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur are the clear favorites to win this game comfortably.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Ludogorets Razgrad

