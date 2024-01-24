Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Tottenham Hotspur will invite reigning champions Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an exciting FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday.

The hosts eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Burnley in the third round earlier this month thanks to Pedro Porro's long-range stunner. City got their title defense underway with a thumping 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Phil Foden bagged a brace while Julián Álvarez and Jérémy Doku were also on their scoresheet.

Tottenham played Manchester United in the Premier League, roughly a fortnight ago, and were held to a 2-2 draw in their away game. Goals from Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur helped them equalize twice in that meeting.

City are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, recording six wins on the trot. In their previous Premier League outing they met Newcastle United away from home, recording a 3-2 win.

Kevin De Bruyne and Oscar Bobb scored after coming off the bench in the second half to help City to a comeback win after Newcastle had scored twice in quick succession in the first half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 169 times across all competitions and their first official meeting took place in the FA Cup in 1909. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 66 wins for either side and 37 games ending in draws.

They met in the Premier League earlier this season, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

They have met 14 times in the FA Cup, including replays. Tottenham Hotspur have a narrow 6-5 lead in wins and three games have ended in draws.

Manchester City have recorded five consecutive wins in away games, scoring three goals apiece in four games in that period.

City have just one win in their last five meetings against the home team, suffering three defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Spurs have won their last four home games across all competitions, scoring 10 goals while conceding just three times. Interestingly, they have won their last five home meetings against the visitors while keeping clean sheets, and they will look to build on that record.

Ange Postecoglou should welcome back Dejan Kulusevski into the lineup after the Swedish winger was absent against Manchester United through an illness. James Maddison is inching closer to a return and faces a late fitness test.

The Cityzens have been in impressive form recently and displayed their mettle in a comeback win over Newcastle United. Kevin De Bruyne scored and assisted coming off the bench, marking his return from a lengthy layoff in style. The Belgian is yet to recover full match fitness and might start from the bench again.

John Stones and Erling Haaland are back in training and in contention to start. Ederson, who left the match against Newcastle after just eight minutes due to an injury, is not an option for Pep Guardiola.

Interestingly, all four of City's defeats this season have come in their travels. Meanwhile, Tottenham have suffered three losses at home this term.

Considering Tottenham's current home record against the reigning champions, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Richarlison to score or assist any time - Yes