Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. The Cityzens can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have blown hot and cold this season. The North London outfit edged Burnley to a narrow 2-1 victory and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past month. The Cityzens thrashed Fulham by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a slight edge over Tottenham Hotspur and have won 67 out of the 170 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 66 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Richarlison, and Timo Werner are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Timo Werner, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Nathan Ake suffered a knock against Fulham and is unlikely to recover in time for this match. Ruben Dias is set to replace the Dutchman in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have peaked at the perfect time in the context of the title race and are in excellent form at the moment. Erling Haaland has been prolific over the past month and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to arrest their slump last week but will be up against a dangerous opponent on Tuesday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Manchester City