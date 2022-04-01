Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3 April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they host Newcastle United on Sunday.

Antonio Conte throwing his future up in the air after a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in late February seems to have sprung Tottenham Hotspur into action. Spurs have since won four of their five Premier League matches with a combined scoreline of 16-4.

Harry Kane has finally hit his stride, scoring four goals and providing two assists in his last four Premier League appearances. Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min have also done quite well for Tottenham in recent weeks and could prove to be more than a handful to deal with for Newcastle United on Sunday.

With a relatively easy set of fixtures to navigate from here until the end of the season, a place in the top four is well within reach for Antonio Conte's men.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United's form since the turn of the year has seen them put a fair amount of distance between themselves and the relegation zone. The Magpies are currently nine points clear of 18th placed Watford.

However, they travel to North London on the back of successive 1-0 defeats against Chelsea and Everton. While Eddie Howe's men conceded in the 89th minute against Thomas Tuchel's men, they shipped in a goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time against Everton right before the international break.

The last time the two sides locked horns was at St. James' in October when Spurs won the game 3-2.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have lost just two of their last seven Premier League away games against Tottenham Hotspur. They haven't conceded more than once in any of these seven matches.

Since returning to the English top-flight in 2017, Newcastle United have recorded just a single league win against Tottenham Hotspur. They've drawn two and lost six.

Tottenham Hotspur have won four of their last five Premier League matches. They had lost four of their five before that.

Newcastle United were on a nine-game unbeaten run until they lost to Chelsea earlier this month.

Newcastle United have not shipped in more than a goal in any of their last 11 league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United will be happy to secure a draw against a freescoring Tottenham Hotspur side this Sunday. The Magpies have been resolute at the back and Spurs will find it hard to break them down. But the form that Harry Kane and co. are in, it wouldn't be wise to put it past them.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Newcastle United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score anytime - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith