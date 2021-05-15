Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur's next Premier League assignment comes in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are set to travel to North London on May 16 for a mouth-watering clash.

As Spurs look to tighten their grip on a European spot, interim boss Ryan Mason will set his sights on as many wins in the last three matches. Everton are lurking, as they are only behind Spurs on goal difference.

A combative Leeds United attack proved too good for Tottenham in their last game, leaving wider holes in their defense with a 3-1 victory that was characterized by pacy, sharp attacking.

Meanwhile, Wolves reminded us of the team that took the Premier League by storm after promotion in their come-from-behind 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nuno Espirito Santo has played a relatively young squad of late, perhaps as an audition for players ahead of next season. But if they can hunt as a pack and show similar levels of intensity as they did last time out, Wolves can upset an indifferent Spurs.

Tottenham vs Wolves head-to-head

Spurs have beaten Wolves 48 times and lost to them in 29 outings. As many as 21 matches between the two have seen the spoils shared.

Tottenham have, however, lost three of their last six home games against Sunday's opponents.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (Premier League): L-W-W-D-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide (Premier League): W-D-L-W-W

Tottenham vs Wolves team news

Ben Davies is a notable absentee for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies is most likely out for the season, Ryan Mason confirmed. He is presently suffering from an ankle injury. Spurs could recall Lucas Moura or Tanguy Ndombele to the playing XI.

Injured: Ben Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pedro Neto is a big miss for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Amidst the various injury concerns Nuno has in his squad, Willy Boly is set to return to the fold for Wolves.

Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal have all been ruled out for the long-term. Owen Otasowie is a doubt for the next match.

Injured: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez and Marcal

Doubtful: Owen Otasowie

Suspended: None

Tottenham vs Wolves probable XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves; Morgan Gibbs-White, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence; Fabio Silva

Tottenham vs Wolves match prediction

Spurs look largely disorganized at the back, while there's a lack of order and structure in the way they have gone about their business under the new coach. One gets the feeling Wolves can bag their second win in as many visits to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Predicted score: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

