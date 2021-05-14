West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool are on their travels once again in the Premier League as they take on a relegated West Bromwich Albion on May 16 at the Hawthorns.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last five games and are on the back of a spirited performance against their age-old rivals Manchester United. A brace from Roberto Firmino, accompanied by goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah wrapped up a 4-2 victory.

Jurgen Klopp will be doing his permutations and combinations as the season comes to a close in less than a month, with his side only four points off Chelsea. They also have a game in hand, while third-placed Leicester City and Chelsea are set to take on each other next in the PL, much to Liverpool's credit.

West Brom will not be as easy as it appears, since the basement club, whose fate has been sealed, can play party spoilers before they challenge in the second division.

The Baggies have already claimed a point against Liverpool this season as the two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture. Not to mention, they have dismantled the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

While Sam Allardyce has nothing to lose, Liverpool have it all at stake as the race for the top four heats up.

Goals, highlights, post-match reaction and a full-match replay ⚽️



Head over to @LFCTV GO for plenty of brilliant #MUNLIV content 💻 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2021

Also read: AS Roma vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

West Brom vs Liverpool head-to-head

Liverpool have got the better of West Brom on a staggering 68 occasions. They have avoided defeat 45 times and have faced an upset in 39 matches.

The Baggies do enjoy frustrating Liverpool as six of the last eight league games between the two teams have finished as draws.

West Brom form guide (Premier League): L-D-D-L-W

Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-W-D-D-W

Two Brunty penalties helped us to a memorable victory against @LFC in 2011 🙌 #WBALIV | #WBA pic.twitter.com/UD5PL98Vz1 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 14, 2021

West Brom vs Liverpool team news

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to return to the West Brom starting XI

West Brom

Big Sam will be happy to welcome back Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles to his setup after the midfielder's absence against his former club. Meanwhile, Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic remain long-term casualties.

Injured: Robert Snodgrass, Branislav Ivanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ozan Kabak may not be fit in time for Liverpool's trip to West Brom

Liverpool

Liverpool's long list of injuries includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson and James Milner

Sadio Mane, who was irked by Klopp's decision to leave him on the bench against Manchester United, could return to the playing XI amid this tough fixture schedule.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson

Suspended: None

West Brom vs Liverpool probable XI

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea; Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Brom vs Liverpool match prediction

West Brom may keep Liverpool quiet for the first half-hour or so, but we expect the Reds to find a way through.

They have found their rhythm, and with the likes of Salah and Firmino back on the scoresheet, it could only get worse for the hosts. Liverpool will mount more pressure on Chelsea and Leicester with an authoritative win.

Predicted score: West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Liverpool

Also read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21