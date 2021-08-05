What can we expect from Tottenham Hotspur next season

It has been a really tough last couple of seasons for Tottenham Hotspur, with the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of 2019. The Argentine wasn't able to live up to the expectations he made after the Champions League final of 2018.

Next to arrive was former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who did wonders with the side. Spurs were 14th in the table when Pochettino left the club and he took them to 6th and also ensured a European spot.

But soon after his side's brilliant performance in the 2019-2020 season, he too was sacked just one week before the Carabao Cup final against Man City. Former Tottenham player Ryan Mason was appointed as interim manager for the rest of the season.

After their long search, Spurs appointed former Wolves and Porto boss Nuno Espírito Santo for a 2-year long contract keeping him at the club until 2023.

Nuno's Achievements

The Portuguese won the Championship with Wolves in his first season in charge

Before coming to Tottenham Nuno spent a successful 4-year spell at Wolves, the Portuguese did an amazing job at Molineux. He won the Championship with Wolves in his first year in charge, taking them to the top-flight for the first time since 2012.

Wolves secured 7th place in consecutive seasons back in the Premier League. And with that, he paved the way for the first-ever Europa League quarterfinals.

Tactics Involved

His team generally plays in a 3-4-3 formation, which gives the full-backs the freedom to move forward whenever in possession. Even though on paper it looks like a back three when out of possession, it quickly becomes a back five. It is just as simple that when you attack you have to widen the pitch, and while defending you need to be compact it.

Nuno's teams are profound for their defensive duties which can be seen in the graph below. Wolves had the best defensive record just behind Liverpool and Man City in their first three seasons back in the Premier League.

10 game rolling average for xG and xGA from 2015-16

A rolling average of xG and xGA is a great way to see the team's abilities in both attacking and defensive duties.

It might take some time to click things in the attacking half, but one thing is for sure that Nuno will bring immediate improvement to Tottenham's defense.

Can Tottenham achieve their first major trophy in 13 years?

Kane and Son broke the record for most combined goals in a single season

Tottenham haven't won a single major trophy in the last 13 years. Their last major trophy was the League Cup in 2007-08. It is a real shame for a club that is a part of the so-called "Big Six." This has been really disappointing for Lilywhites fans who expect a lot from their club.

The Champions League final in 2018 has been their only major highlight in the last decade. With so many ups and downs in the club's managerial position, it has been a sturdy couple of seasons for Tottenham, but they are looking to move up, under their new manager.

Kane and Son

One of the most exciting duos to watch in the Premier League is all set to give their fans another ray of hope to again compete at the highest level of club football this season.

Son has accepted a new four-year deal to keep him at the club until 2025. Daniel Levy, on the other hand, is adamant that England captain Harry Kane is not for sale. Now it looks really promising that the duo will play together next season for Tottenham.

Last season, Kane and Son combined for 14 goals across the Premier League campaign, making them the league's record holders for the achievement. Tottenham fans would want to see more of the same this season.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇰🇷 @HKane and Heung-Min Son have now combined for more goals in a single season than any other duo in @premierleague history!

#THFC ⚪️ #COYS

Transfer Approach

Pierluigi Gollini joins Spurs on a season-long loan from Atalanta

Nuno is resolute in changing Tottenham, as his first goal is to decrease the average age of the squad. Several older players have left the club, including Toby Alderweireld (32), Danny Rose (31), Erik Lamela (29), Joe Hart (34), and Gareth Bale (31), who was on loan from Real Madrid.

New Signings

Tottenham signed 20-year-old Bryan Gill from Sevilla at an initial fee of £21.6 million and Erik Lamela involved in the swap deal. Lilywhites fans will have to wait to see Bryan Gill as he is on international duty representing Spain at the 2020 Olympics.

📍 Live from the Tokyo Olympic Games 🙌



Welcome, @11BryanGil! pic.twitter.com/Po5cwL7X2E — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2021

Bryan has everything that a winger should have - he is fast, skilled, and isn't afraid to take on the defenders.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini joins the North London side on a season-long loan (with an option to buy) from Atalanta as Paula Gazzaninga (29) departs joins Championship side Fulham.

Tottenham have also agreed to sign Cristian Romero from Atalanta for a fee of €55 million. The 23-year-old centre-back can prove to be an influential player and could do what Ruben Dias did with Man City.

Tottenham will prepare paperworks for Cristian Romero deal today, after agreement reached with Atalanta. €55m fee confirmed with add ons. Done deal. Romero will soon fly to London. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC



...and Demiral joins Atalanta from Juventus on loan [€3m] with buy option [€28m]. 🇹🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

With such a great squad and the master tactician Nuno, we can see Tottenham fighting for European spots in the upcoming Premier League season.

