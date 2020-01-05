Tottenham on the lookout for 2 stars, Dembele would reportedly be open to Premier League move and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 5th January 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Giroud will only leave if it benefits Chelsea

Chelsea assistant coach Jody Morris has claimed that forward Olivier Giroud will only be allowed to leave the Blues if it benefits the club. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Stamford Bridge as he hasn’t been able to garner as many minutes as he would have liked so far this season.

With Euro 2020 coming up this year, Giroud might not be able to make it to the France squad for the tournament. As a result, there is a chance that he could move in order to get more playing time.

However, Morris has revealed that he will only be sold if it benefits the Blues. He said,

“Well, he still plays for Chelsea.”

“It's got to be for the benefit of the club. We can't just let people walk out the door if that means we're left short somewhere.

“Yes, you have to look at the individual as well, but I've got to say Giroud's been nothing but a class act and a top professional since he's been here. So I don't envisage any issues from him on that front.”

Tottenham eye 2 stars

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Max Aarons or Nordi Mukiele to strengthen their right-back area, according to Sky Sports. The Londoners have been interested in these two players for a while now as the report also adds that Aarons is expected to cost around £30 million.

Dembele would want PL move

Moussa Dembele would be interested in moving to the Premier League, with Chelsea being one of the clubs linked to him, according to ESPN pundit Jonathan Johnson. He said,

"I think Dembele would be open to a move to the Premier League, if not now then at the end of the season.”

"I do think he would welcome a move but I think he’d appreciate at this moment in time that Lyon cannot afford to let him go."

Lyon, however, had previously released a statement to confirm their intentions of keeping him at the club.

