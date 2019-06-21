Tottenham Transfer News: Tottenham willing to sell Kieran Trippier for £25m

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Tottenham are prepared to sell Kieran Trippier if an offer of around £25 million comes in.

The right-back enjoyed a wonderful World Cup campaign for England last year. However, in the 2018/19 season, he hasn't enjoyed the best of times. Trippier scored an own goal and committed two errors which led to goal. For a player who had set high standards in the 2017/18 season and World Cup, he has indeed disappointed this time around.

With his subpar performances for the Lilywhites, the right-back was not called up to the England squad which competed in the UEFA Nations League competition.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are expecting a bid from Juventus for Trippier. Juventus' right back Joao Cancelo has been linked to a move to Manchester City and if he departs, the Italian side could make a move for Trippier.

Maurizio Sarri has watched the English defender play for one season in the Premier League and would surely know the abilities of the defender. If he thinks that Trippier is a good fit for the Serie A club and Juventus are willing to meet Tottenham's selling price, there is no reason for this deal to not go through.

Spurs have yet to sign a single player in over a season after huge investments were made to build a new stadium. Currently, Mauricio Pochettino's side is reportedly targeting Tanguy Ndombele who has performed exceedingly well in Ligue 1 in the previous season. In order to raise funds to buy new players, Pochettino could sell a couple of his players who have not performed well.

Besides Trippier's uncertain future, Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen both could also leave the club this summer. Tottenham will depart for Singapore in July to face Juventus in the International Champions Cup.