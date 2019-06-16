×
Ndombele tempted by 'big club' Tottenham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    16 Jun 2019, 17:58 IST
Tanguy Ndombele - cropped
Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele fuelled talk of a transfer to Tottenham as he admitted the Premier League club is an appealing destination.

Spurs are reportedly leading the chase for 22-year-old midfielder Ndombele as they move to strengthen the squad that lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to the highly rated France international, who has impressed in his two seasons at Lyon.

Mauricio Pochettino's last signing was Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018 and it appears as though his next recruit could also come from Ligue 1.

"It's a great team, a great club," Ndombele told Telefoot when asked about Tottenham.

"They finished fourth in their league and went to the final of the Champions League.

"Which player wouldn't be interested by a big club?"

Ndombele made 34 appearances as Lyon finished third in Ligue 1 last term.

The former Amiens man started France's friendly win over Bolivia and 4-0 defeat of Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying in June.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
