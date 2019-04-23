Tottenham vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 42 // 23 Apr 2019, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep their momentum going at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur get ready to welcome Brighton at their newly built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening. Mauricio Pochettino’s men come into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Manchester City with their 4-3 loss last Wednesday quickly followed by a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Apart from the reverses against City, Spurs have been relatively good in the league and have notched up a string of victories. Moreover, the North Londoners would hope to capitalise on the slips of their fellow top four competitors, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

At the moment, Pochettino’s men find themselves in third and level on points with Chelsea, albeit having played a game less. Thus, a victory would go a long way in securing Champions League football for the Lilywhites.

Brighton, meanwhile, have endured a wretched 2019 and have flirted dangerously with the drop zone despite looking relatively safe at the turn of the year. Though the Seagulls lost a relegation ‘six-pointer’ to Cardiff last week, they made slight amends courtesy a hard-fought draw at Wolves on Saturday.

Hence, Chris Hughton’s charges would be hoping for another favourable result on Tuesday as they strive to ensure safety and a place among England’s elite come the 2019-20 season.

Kick-off Information

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 23rd April, 2019

Time: 19:45 (Local Time), 00:15 (IST) on the 24th of April, 2019

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Advertisement

Form Guide

Last five competitive matches (Most recent first)

Tottenham: L-L-W-W-W

Brighton: D-L-L-L-L

Head to Head

Tottenham: 13 wins

Brighton: 6 wins

Draw: 8 draws

Stat of the Day

Tottenham haven’t lost a Premier League home game on a Tuesday since losing 3-1 to Everton in August 2007. They have won seven games and drawn one.

Player to watch out for

Christian Eriksen

A lot will depend on Eriksen come Tuesday

Christian Eriksen has enjoyed another fantastic season in the Premier League. The Danish midfielder has bagged 12 assists through the course of the campaign while he has also made the net bulge on 6 occasions. Thus, indicating that the impending contract talks aren’t hindering his performances in any way.

Moreover, he has been in good form recently and has produced five assists in his past six appearances for Spurs.

In all likelihood, Brighton is going to sit deep at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and play on the counter attack. Thus, the onus is on Eriksen to carve open the visitors’ defence and create chances for Son Heung Min and Lucas Moura.

Hence, one feels that Spurs’ fortunes in the game could just boil down to Eriksen’s wizardry.