Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side have hit winning form, claiming three victories on the bounce following their opening day defeat to Everton.

They take on Steve Bruce's Newcastle which have also shown promise this season, rebounding strongly after defeat to Brighton with a seven-goal obliteration of Morecambe in the midweek EFL Cup fixture.

For the London side, this is a chance to capitalise on the momentum they've generated and continue pushing towards the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

Jose Mourinho has bemoaned, rather publicly if you watched Amazon's 'All or Nothing' series, the lack of defensive steel in his Tottenham side.

Steve Bruce's gritty charges will be looking to exploit that but will first have to negotiate the attacking prowess of high-flying Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

A gripping encounter awaits.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Head-to-Head

Spurs and Newcastle are two of English football's celebrated sides and as such, enjoy a long and storied history between them.

They have played each other a grand total of 162 times. Spurs have a slight upper hand, having won 71 of those encounters but Newcastle aren't far behind with 59 wins.

The two teams have played out a draw on 32 occasions.

Tottenham form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Newcastle form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Tottenham vs Newcastle Team News

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side are relatively injury-free ahead of the clash, with only Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines.

However, new signings Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon are still not expected to be involved.

Mourinho will have, for all intents and purposes, a full, fit and firing squad to choose from. However, it remains to be seen if the likes of Tanguy Ndombele - who played the full ninety minutes on Thursady - or Dele Alli, who was taken off during the match after yet another ineffectual showing, will feature.

Injured: Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon

🗣️ Jose looks ahead to Newcastle.



📲 Watch the full interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 25, 2020

Newcastle

Injuries are much more of a concern for the 13th-placed Newcastle ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash.

Steve Bruce already had the quintet of Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Paul Drummett, Fabian Schar and Matthew Longstaff unavailable due to injury.

To add to his woes, creative spark Allan Saint-Maximin and left-back Jamal Lewis also picked up knocks in the loss to Brighton and may not be available for the game.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Paul Drummett, Fabian Schar, Matthew Longstaff

Doubtful: Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis

Steve Bruce has defended Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham's game against Newcastle United on Sunday.https://t.co/9V67oKXMDd — Rob Guest (@RobGuesty) September 25, 2020

Tottenham vs Newcastle Predicted Lineups

Tottenham (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Moussa Sissoko; Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Newcastle (4-4-1-1): Karl Darlow; Javi Manquillo, Jamal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis; Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson

Tottenham vs Newcastle Prediction

Newcastle are injury-ravaged and Spurs forwards have hit a golden patch of late, with chief protagonists Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combining especially well in front of goal.

All signs point to a comfortable Tottenham victory. However, Newcastle are in decent form themselves and will have their tails up after a 7-0 win in the EFL Cup.

Expect a close encounter, but Jose Mourinho's side to come out on top in the end.

Prediction: Tottenham 3 - 1 Newcastle