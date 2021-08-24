Tottenham vs Pacos de Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Pacos de Ferreira travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff game on Thursday.

Pacos de Ferreira claimed a shock 1-0 win over their English opponents in the first leg in Portugal.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

They will look to build on that performance and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Pacos de Ferreira when they faced off in the first leg of the final qualification round last Thursday.

Brazilian forward Lucas Silva came up trumps for Pacos de Ferreira as he scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of halftime to hand them a historic victory.

However, Tottenham quickly bounced back from that result as they returned to the Premier League to claim a hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was the second straight league win for Spurs, who picked up an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City in their league opener.

Meanwhile, Pacos de Ferreira suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Estoril Praia when they returned to the Primeira Liga on Monday.

Bruno Lourenco, André Franco and Joãozinho were on target to hand Estoril a comeback win after Juan Delgado opened the scoring for the hosts on the half-hour mark.

Jorge Simao’s men have now lost three of their last four games across all competitions, while conceding seven goals in that time.

Tottenham vs Pacos de Ferreira Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. The visitors have a head-to-head advantage following last week's first-leg win.

Tottenham Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Pacos de Ferreira Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Tottenham vs Pacos de Ferreira Team News

Tottenham

Spurs will have to cope without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tanguy Ndombele, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended: None

Pacos de Ferreira

The visitors will be without the services of Jordi and Mohamed Diaby, who are yet to feature in the league this season due to injuries.

Injured: Jordi, Mohamed Diaby

Suspended: None

Tottenham vs Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Ferreira; Fernando Fonseca, Marco Baixinho, Maracas, Antunes; Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio, Nuno Santos; Juan Delgado, Denilson, Lucas Silva

Tottenham vs Pacos de Ferreira Prediction

Considering that they have a first-leg deficit to overturn, we expect head coach Nuno Espírito Santo to field a significantly stronger starting XI.

We predict that this will play a huge factor in the outcome of the game, with Tottenham cruising to a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Pacos de Ferreira

Edited by Peter P