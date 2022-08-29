Toulouse vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Toulouse lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Stadium Municipal on Wednesday.

Toulouse vs PSG Preview

Toulouse are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by an inspired Monaco side in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Toulouse vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive record against Toulouse and have won 29 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toulouse's nine victories.

Toulouse have troubled PSG on a few occasions in the recent past, however, and have managed seven of their nine victories in their last 21 matches against the Parisians.

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last 12 games at the Stadium Municipal in all competitions and will be intent on extending their streak this week.

PSG have found the back of the net in each of their last 18 matches in Ligue 1 and have been one of the most clinical teams in the competition.

Toulouse have also improved in the final third and have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Neymar is currently leading the Ligue 1 standings in terms of goal contributions and has bagged six goals and six assists in only four league games so far this season.

Toulouse vs PSG Prediction

PSG have scored 18 goals in their four league games so far but were unable to extend their goalscoring spree against Monaco over the weekend. The Parisians have one of the most dangerous forward lines in world football and will need to make amends this week.

Toulouse have troubled PSG in the past but have their work cut out for them on Wednesday. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 PSG

Toulouse vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi