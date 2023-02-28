Toulouse vs Rodez Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2023 

Toulouse will host Rodez at the Stadium de Toulouse on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 Coupe de France campaign.

The home side thrashed amateur outfit Lannion 7-1 in their opening cup clash before picking up a largely comfortable 2-0 win over Ajaccio in the next round featuring a quickfire double from Zakaria Aboukhlal and Rafael Ratao. They faced Stade Reims in the last 16 of the competition earlier this month and won 3-1.

Toulouse have struggled for results in Ligue 1 of late and will be looking to shake them off and continue their strong cup showing on Wednesday.

Rodez, meanwhile, saw off Saint-Ettiene, Roche Saint-Genest, Monaco and Racing Club de Grasse in their first four rounds of the Coupe de France, winning three of those games on penalties. They locked horns with Auxerre in the domestic showpiece last time out, picking up a clinical 3-2 victory.

The visitors are enjoying one of their best-ever runs in the Coupe de France this season and will aim to test their mettle against another top-flight side this week.

Toulouse vs Rodez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Toulouse and Rodez. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won four times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Three of Rodez's four league wins this season have come on the road.

Only three of Toulouse's 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The visitors have scored 20 league goals this season, the joint-fewest in Ligue 2 so far.

Les Violets are the second-highest scoring side of all the teams outside the European spots in Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of 41.

Toulouse vs Rodez Prediction

Toulouse are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their previous 10 outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to this one.

Rodez are without a win in their last three games and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-0 Rodez

Toulouse vs Rodez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

