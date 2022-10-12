Trabzonspor vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Trabzonspor will host AS Monaco at the Medical Park Stadyumu in Group H of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).
The Ligue 1 side head into the midweek clash on a run of four wins across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.
Trabzonspor failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Kasimpasa on Monday. This followed a 3-1 loss to Monaco last week, which snapped their three-game winning streak.
Trabzonspor will now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they've won only one of their three games to sit third in Group H with three points from a possible nine.
Meanwhile, Monaco continued their fine run of results with a 2-0 victory at Montpellier last time out. They have now won their last four outings, stretching back to a 1-0 loss to Ferencvarosi on September 15.
With six points from three games, Monaco are second in Group H, trailing leaders Ferencvarosi on goal difference.
Trabzonspor vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming last week, which Monaco won 3-1 at home.
- Monaco have won their last four games across competitions, scoring 12 goals and shipping two since a 1-0 defeat against Ferencvarosi on September 15.
- Trabzonspor are unbeaten at home this season, claiming four wins and three draws in seven games.
- Monaco have won four of their last five away games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in August being the exception.
Trabzonspor vs AS Monaco Prediction
While Trabzonspor have been solid at home, their next task pits them against a Monaco team on a four-game winning streak. Monaco are the in-form team here and should claim a comfortable win.
Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-3 AS Monaco
Trabzonspor vs AS Monaco Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Monaco
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Sporting Lisbon’s last seven games.)
Tip 3: First to score - Monaco (Monaco have opened the scoring in nine of their last eight games.)