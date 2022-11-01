Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022 

Trabzonspor will welcome Ferencvaros to the Medical Park Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts have not been in action since a 2-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade last week. Aleksandar Katai and Aleksandar Pesic scored either side of Anastasios Bakasetas to guide the Serbian club to all three points.

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Zalaegerszegi in the Hungarian NB1 at the weekend. Tokmac Nguen and Anderson Esiti scored to give their team a two-goal lead before Eduvie Ikoba halved the deficit six minutes from time.

Trabzonspor @Trabzonspor



Dinamik ısınma

Pas çalışması

5v2

Geniş alan oyun

The Hungarian champions will now turn their attention to continental action where they sit atop Group H. They have surprisingly secured qualification as group winners, having garnered ten points from five games.

The Hungarian champions will now turn their attention to continental action where they sit atop Group H. They have surprisingly secured qualification as group winners, having garnered ten points from five games.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are third with six points from seven games and need a win to have any hopes of securing second spot in the group.

Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ferencvaros claimed a 3-2 home win in their first meeting with Trabzonspor in September.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten at home in 31 games across competitions since August 2021.

Ferencvaros are the first Hungarian team to reach the knockouts of a European competition.

Trabzonspor have kept a clean sheet in seven of their nine home games across competitions this season, with just two games seeing both teams score.

Ferencvaros have just four wins from their last 19 Europa League games, losing ten and drawing five.

Ferencvaros have scored in 15 of their last 16 games across competitions.

Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros have nothing at stake here, having secured qualification as group winners.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, need to win to give themselves a chance of qualification but do not have their destiny in their hands. They also need Monaco to slip up against Red Star Belgrade in the other group game.

The Turkish champions have an impressive record at home, having not lost in over a year. Considering the same, Trabzonspor should to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

