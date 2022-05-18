5 players who have big transfer decisions to make this summer

The summer transfer window is edging closer, as a huge number of activities are expected to be carried out once it officially opens in June 2022.

For some clubs, it will be an opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. For players, key decisions will have to be made regarding their future.

The summer transfer window could also see some big-name players make surprise moves to new clubs. A couple of players are expected to be free agents come the end of the season.

Some players are still coy about their future and are expected to make big decisions on whether they will remain in their current team or possibly move on.

This article will be looking at some big players who could make big decisions about their future this summer.

#1 Marcelo Viera

Marcelo is one of the best left-backs in the world

One player who could have a big transfer decision to make as regards his future this season is Brazilian veteran defender Marcelo.

The iconic left-back is regarded as one of the best players in his position in the modern football era. He is also the most decorated player in Real Madrid history, having won 24 trophies.

B/R Football



In 2007 he made his debut for Real Madrid, and 15 years later he's the club's most-decorated player with 24 trophies

Marcelo has spent up to 15 seasons with the Spanish giants and is, currently, one of the longest serving players at the club.

However, the Brazilian's contract is set to expire come the end of the season. Despite Marcelo wanting to stay at Real Madrid as seen in Marca, the player could still call it quits at the Bernabeu.

Should he not be offered a new deal at Real Madrid, Marcelo will have a big transfer decision to make as to where he will be playing next season.

At the age of 34, the elegant left-back will, no doubt, be short of offers in Europe. He could also opt to return to his native country just like most Brazilian players do towards the twilight of their careers.

#2 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski could be a subject of transfer interest this summer

Another star player who is poised to make a big transfer decision about his future this summer is world-class Polish striker Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old is regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in world football as he continues to score for fun for both club and country.

Lewandowski is currently in his eighth season with Bayern Munich after joining them from rivals Borussia Dortmund in January 2014.

The Polish striker has a year left on his deal with Bayern. But he is said to be keen on a new challenge and has reportedly informed the club on his decision to leave, as reported by Marca.

Lewandowski will have a big transfer decision to make as to where he will be playing next season. The likes of Barcelona are said to be interested in the striker, so are Chelsea, according to Goal.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is yet to decide on his future

The French forward is also expected to make a big decision on his future ahead of the summer transfer market. His contract with PSG is set to expire come the end of the season.

The highly-rated young star is yet to accept a contract proposal from PSG which will see him stay at the Parc des Princes beyond this season.

B/R Football

2021

2022



Kylian Mbappé has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for a third time

Mbappe is believed to still be thinking about his future, with an announcement from the player expected to be imminent, as stated by Fabrizio Romano.

#4 Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is yet to make a transfer decision on his future

Another player who will have to make up his mind in regards to his future is Brentford and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The 30-year-old play-maker has looked reborn since leaving Italian giants Inter Milan and joining English Premier League side Brentford in January.

The Spurs Web



"I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision."



"I would love to play



football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn't essential for me."

Eriksen signed a six-month contract with the Bees which is expected to come to an end in June. The player is said to be attracting a lot of interest from a handful of clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano writing in caughtoffside.com.

Brentford are believed to be hopeful of retaining Eriksen's services beyond this season. The transfer decision to stay or leave solely rests on the player.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has 24 goals for Manchester United this season

The veteran Portuguese forward will also be weighing his options ahead of this summer. Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils last summer from Juventus and has gone on to show his worth once again in England despite being at the age of 37.

However, going by Manchester United's form this season and the prospect of missing out on the Champions League, the odds are high on Ronaldo leaving this summer.

It will take a lot of effort to be able to convince the highly rated forward to play in the Europa League next season. Ronaldo is a very ambitious player and may not settle for less by staying with Manchester United.

The CR7 Timeline.



Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is entirely up to him.



[@RobDawsonESPN] Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is entirely up to him. 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is entirely up to him.[@RobDawsonESPN] https://t.co/RbnxJ7zyyz

A transfer decision has not yet been made by Ronaldo as to whether he will stay or leave the Red Devils in the summer. However, an announcement on his future will be made in the coming weeks.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat