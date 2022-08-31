Transfer deadline day: 5 high profile stars whose futures could be decided in the last minute

We're in the final couple of days of the 2022 summer transfer window and it's almost impossible to predict what's going to happen over the next several hours.

Plenty of high-profile transfer deals have gone over the line this summer. It has been a wildly entertaining transfer window and top clubs all across Europe have strengthened their ranks over the last few months.

This summer's transfer window has been riddled with activity and deadline day is likely to be no different. There are several high-profile stars whose futures remain unresolved heading into the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five high-profile stars whose futures could be decided at the last minute.

#5 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay is one of the Barcelona players whose futures could be resolved in the final two days of the transfer window. The Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order at Barca following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski.

Depay came close to joining Juventus but a move broke down in the final stages. The Bianconeri pulled out of the deal after Adrien Rabiot's potential move to Manchester United fell through, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to transfer inside Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), Depay is open to a Manchester United return. The Red Devils could make a move for the Dutchman if Cristiano Ronaldo ends up leaving the club before the transfer window ends.

#4 Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Charlotte FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Hakim Ziyech could return to his former club Ajax before the transfer window draws to a clause. There are conflicting reports over how close the deal is to being finalized, but Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Ziyech is now on the verge of returning to the Dutch club.

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea and could not really hit the heights expected of him last term. He is looking for regular playing time and with Antony having joined Manchester United, Ajax are looking to bolster their ranks.

The Morocco international managed to score just eight goals and provide six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Ziyech was viewed as a world-class playmaker during his time at Ajax and the fans of the Eredivisie champions are hopeful of him returning to the club.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to be in transfer limbo. The Gabon international is looking to secure a switch to Chelsea. Aubameyang joined Barcelona in the 2022 January transfer window. He did a very decent job for the Catalans in his first half-season at the club.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions for Barca in the 2021-22 season. However, the former Arsenal striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea want to sign him but they are yet to reach a full agreement with Barcelona over the terms of the deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The two parties will meet again today (Wednesday) to try to find a breakthrough.

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with an exit all summer. It has been widely reported that the Catalans want to offload the Dutchman but he seems to want to stay put at the Camp Nou. Manchester United had agreed an €85 million deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the midfielder.

However, De Jong has thus far remained stern on his decision to kick on at Barca. According to journalist Rudy Galetti (via The Express), talks are still ongoing between United's representatives and De Jong's agent Alu Dursun. It is further claimed that the next few hours could prove to be decisive for De Jong's future.

The lack of Champions League football has been quoted as the main reason why De Jong has been reluctant to secure a switch to Old Trafford.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo seems desperate to leave Manchester United in search of regular game time. The Portuguese icon has been offered to a number of top European clubs this summer but to no avail. Some clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have publicly rejected the idea.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via football.london), Ronaldo is hoping that Chelsea will take him on deadline day. There is a feeling that the Blues could turn to the 37-year-old if they are unable to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with Napoli as well but is now reportedly holding out for a move to Stamford Bridge.

