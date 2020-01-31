Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton

Arsenal have announced the signing of Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan. The Portuguese defender will spend the remainder of the season with the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta makes Cedric his second signing of the winter transfer window

Cedric's contract with Southampton expires in June following which he will be a free agent. It is reported that the contract includes an option which could see Arsenal hand the Portuguese international a four-year contract in the summer. The Londoners have paid Southampton a loan fee of just under £1 million for the defender. They have also agreed to cover his wages for the rest of the campaign, which are believed to be around £65,000 per week.

Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi are all sidelined due to various injuries and the Gunners needed to act accordingly. Addressing the issues, Arteta brought in Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari on loan earlier this week and has now sealed the transfer of Cedric.

However, the Portuguese international will have to wait to make his debut for the Londoners as he is sidelined with a ligament injury in his knee and will be out for a couple of weeks.

