Transfer Deadline Day: Olivier Giroud agrees move to join Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Olivier Giroud is expected to seal a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming hours of the transfer deadline day if fresh reports coming out of London are to be believed.

Giroud will move to Tottenham but only if Dries Mertens joins Chelsea

Tottenham were desperate to land a striker in the winter transfer window after Harry Kane was ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury. Spurs were monitoring Islam Slimani as well but Daniel Levy has sanctioned just £10 million for a new striker keeping in mind that Kane will be back next season.

Giroud attracted interest from Inter Milan, Lazio, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace and Lyon. However, Spurs are leading the race as the Frenchman is not in favor of leaving London.

With Euro 2020 approaching, Giroud is seeking game time which looks improbable at Chelsea with Tammy Abraham ahead of him in the pecking order and faces competition from Mitchy Batshuayi. Abraham's ankle injury sees Frank Lampard out in the market looking to bring in an experienced striker.

But it is understood that the Blues will only part ways with the Frenchman if they succeed in their pursuit of Mertens.

Also Read: Chelsea Transfer News: Blues considering last-ditch bid for Belgian superstar

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours on Deadline Day with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog