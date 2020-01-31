Transfer Deadline Day: Bournemouth boss confirms Manchester United's bid for Joshua King

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe appears to have confirmed Manchester United's bid for Joshua King but has admitted that he is not keen on seeing the striker leave.

Bournemouth rebuffed Red Devils' first bid for Joshua King

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a striker after their leading goalscorer, Marcus Rashford, was ruled out of action for months owing to a long-term injury. They were understood to have made an initial bid for King's services on Thursday night but saw it turned downed by the Cherries, who are not willing to part with their key attacker especially as they are trying to escape a relegation battle in the Premier League.

King himself has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during their defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month and is expected back after the winter break.

Speaking of King's links to Old Trafford, Howe told reporters,

"I'm not going to deny anything you have read but I don't want to talk about it too much. He is much valued and loved by us. He is a massive part of our team, he brings that unique pace and strength, coupled with technical ability and an eye for goal.

"We have missed him since he has been out injured, so speaking as a manager I would be very reluctant to let him leave. With a day to go in the window, it's very difficult to find a replacement. It's going to be [a decision] between the chief executive and owner. I love Josh as a player and a person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position."

Manchester United are expected to make a second bid for the Norwegian before the transfer window shuts in a couple of hours.

