Transfer Deadline Day News: Yannick Carrasco returns to Atletico Madrid

Following a busy summer of transfer activities that saw Atletico Madrid do business worth over €550m, a lot was expected from Los Colchoneros this season, with Golden Boy winner Joao Felix expected to lead their charge.

Things have, however, not gone smoothly for Diego Simeone's men and they currently find themselves off the pace in the race for the league title, while they were also unceremoniously dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Cultural Leonesa in the round-of-32.

A major reason for their struggles has been their lack of goals and in light of this, the club have been linked with several players, with Edinson Cavani of PSG at the top of the speculation list.

However, the club's negotiations with the French champions have not gone smoothly and their first signing of the winter window would see a prodigal son return to the Spanish capital.

Three seasons in the colours of Atletico Madrid saw Carrasco make 123 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, with one of those coming in the final of the Champions League in 2016.

However, in February 2018, he alongside teammate Nicolas Gaitan, made a move to newly promoted Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang (which is owned by Atletico's Chinese owners the Dalian Wanda Group).

The Belgian international weighed in with 22 goals from 47 Chinese Super League matches but has seemingly had enough of life in the Far East.

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco to Atlético Madrid, here we go! The comeback of the Belgian is now ready. 🔴🇧🇪 #transfers #Atleti — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2020

According to multiple sources online, Carrasco has been sighted in Madrid in light of the completion of his transfer back to Atletico and Diego Simeone would hope the 26-year-old can reignite his side's blunt attack.