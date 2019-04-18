Transfer News: €73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Manchester United receive huge transfer boost in £87 million superstar chase and more, 18 April 2019

It looks like there's a new signing for Barcelona to boast about

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Despite the summer transfer window being around a month away, there is no shortage of rumours. Clubs all across Europe are already laying the groundwork for a successful summer transfer window.

With that being said, let's waste no further time and dive right into the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today- 18 April 2019.

Eintracht Frankfurt sign Luka Jovic on a permanent deal

Jovic in action for Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

Luka Jovic is easily one of the most sought after young strikers in the world right now. Such has been his form this season that top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with him. However, the Serbian international has now put his signature on a deal that will tie him to Eintracht Frankfurt until 2023.

Jovic had joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan from Benfica and now it turns out Frankfurt have activated the reported €7 million option on the initial deal to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

Frankfurt will face Jovic's former parent club Benfica in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Jovic has scored 17 goals and provided 5 assists from 26 appearances this season in the Bundesliga and has been one of the league's standout performers despite being just 21 years old. Now he has signed a 4-year deal with the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt board member Fredi Bobic was chuffed about the transfer. He said,

"Luka's development with us has been great to see.

"For us there was never any doubt about wanting to bring him here permanently. He's a player with extraordinary abilities. It's important for us to sign him."

