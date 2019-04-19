×
Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo set for explosive Juventus exit to join Premier League side, Chelsea lower price for Eden Hazard as Real Madrid move nears and more, 19 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.21K   //    19 Apr 2019, 21:29 IST

Ready for a new challenge?
Ready for a new challenge?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Though we are still about a month away from the summer transfer window, the rumour mill has rarely seen busier days. With clubs across Europe already laying the groundwork for a successful summer, there is no shortage of exciting transfer news.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day - 19 April 2019.

Koulibaly and Carlo Ancelotti rule out potential summer exit from Napoli

S.S.C. Napoli v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : Second Leg
S.S.C. Napoli v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : Second Leg

Manchester United are expected to get real serious about their pursuit of a world-class centre-back and Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli is one of the most prominent names on the list. However, it looks like the Red Devils will not see their wish fulfilled in the summer as the player and his manager have now come out and ruled out the possibility of a summer exit.

On being quizzed by the press, after Napoli's Europa League quarter-final defeat at the hands of Arsenal, as to whether he finds the Serie A not as challenging as he would want, Koulibaly said,

“Why? I grew up in this league. It's the league that made me the player I am today.
"To me what matters most is to finish the season well, then we'll see. I am sorry because we wanted to go through."

Carlo Ancelotti was also quick to brush aside any links to Manchester United and insisted that Koulibaly is too valuable to Napoli and that he cannot see the Senegalese international leaving the club in the summer.

Ancelotti said,

“Koulibaly is the best centre-back in the world, and he has more room for improvement,”
“He is worth €150m and he is non-transferable. Napoli do not need to sell, the president does not want to sell and the question does not arise.”
