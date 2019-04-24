Transfer News: Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid on one condition, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join Premier League side and more, 24 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.64K // 24 Apr 2019, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Done with the Premier League?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are into the business end of the season and it is crunch time for the top clubs across Europe. This is the time when champions step up and fight for glory as several titles will be decided over the course of the next month.

Even with so much footballing action happening, the clubs are not taking a break from activities off it. The summer transfer window is just around the corner and clubs all across Europe are laying the groundwork for a successful summer.

With clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to reshape and re-strategize in the summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken this summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day- 24 April 2019.

Zinedine Zidane says the goalkeeping issues will be solved next year, warns fans to expect changes

Zidane has big plans for the summer

Zinedine Zidane has revealed to the press that Real Madrid will sell some players in the summer in order to bring in fresh blood in the summer. He also added that things will be clearer for everybody regarding the goalkeepers next year.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's midweek game against Getafe, the Blancos manager said,

"The goalkeepers have a contract. Whatever happens beyond that will be decided by myself, it's my responsibility. But now it's not the time to talk about that. I already said this: next year things will be very clear for everybody," he said.

"[Decisions on summer transfers] will be made as a whole. If you buy some players, some other have to leave. How many players do we have? 24, 25 players. So? If we buy some players, some other have to leave, of course. That's normal in every squad."

1 / 5 NEXT