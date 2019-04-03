Transfer news: £63 million superstar to join Barcelona, Real Madrid asked to pay £196 million for top transfer target and more, 3 April 2019

Barcelona are looking forward to a busy summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 3 April 2019.

Zinedine Zidane hints at selling Courtois

While he defender Raphael Varane earnestly, Zizou did not extend the same honour to Thibaut Courtois. Zizou, who recently deployed his son as the goalkeeper for the Blancos after demoting both Keylor Navas and the big Belgian, said that there will no longer be a debate for the goalkeeping position at the Bernabeu after the summer.

Speaking to the press, Zidane revealed,

“It depends on the goalkeepers we have next year,”

“At the moment we have three good ones and let’s see what we do next season. There won’t be any debate surrounding the goalkeepers next year. It will be very clear.”

Mateo Kovacic prefers Chelsea stay over Real Madrid return

Kovacic prefers Chelsea stay over Real Madrid return despite Zidane comeback https://t.co/6Olb2ufxrl pic.twitter.com/roEW0skrBW — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) April 3, 2019

Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan at Chelsea from Real Madrid, would rather stay at Chelsea than return to the Bernabeu despite Zinedine Zidane's reappointment. However, Chelsea's transfer ban has complicated things and a return to Real Madrid looks the most likely outcome.

Alisson says Firmino convinced him to join Liverpool

Speaking to the Liverpool's official website, Alisson said that fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino convinced him to join Liverpool. Alisson said,

"I spoke to Roberto and others before I came here and they told me about the British and that the people are very organised,"he said in quotes carried by the Mirror.

"He told me how things run in the club and that the emphasis is all about football so there were not too many mysteries.

"It's a very good life with a very good team. For me it was an important step in my career. We can describe the club as being like a family with some differences as we don't fight too much – less than a lot of families do and that's a good thing!"

