Transfer News: Real Madrid plan staggering €540m transfer splurge on six players, Barcelona president makes big claim on Lionel Messi's future, and more: 3rd May 2019

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
2.39K   //    03 May 2019, 21:38 IST

Real Madrid are well and truly set to break the bank this summer
Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window set to swing open in Europe's top five leagues within a month from now, teams all around already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:


Manchester United to scout Nicolo Barella and Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has been on Manchester United's radar for a while now
After what has turned out to be a disappointing season, Manchester United already seem to be toiling tirelessly in preparation for next season, the club has reportedly identified a number of potential transfer targets they would like to bring in. According to several reports, among the targets, are Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly - who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, as well as Cagliari's Nicolo Barella.

Now, as per reports from The Sun, United will send scouts to Italy this weekend, with Napoli set to host Cagliari in Serie A. The report claims that United's representative will closely observe both players ahead of potential moves.

While 27-year-old centre-back, Koulibaly, has been on United's radar for a while now, Barella has quickly become a widely sought-after player, with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea believed to be interested in the Italian midfielder.

Notably, Napoli have slapped a £100m price tag on Koulibaly, while Barella is reportedly valued at £43m. United are understood to be keen on making wholesale changes this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed to be in charge of the changes.

