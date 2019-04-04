×
Transfer News: Manchester United ready to activate €70 million release clause for Spanish midfielder, Barcelona want Borussia Dortmund star as Luis Suarez replacement, 4 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
04 Apr 2019, 19:06 IST

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer will have a busy summer transfer window
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Though the summer transfer window is a couple of months away, the groundwork for a successful summer transfer window has to be laid now and that is exactly what the top European clubs are up to. As such, the rumour mill is buzzing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 4 April 2019.

Maurizio Sarri hails Callum Hudson-Odoi amid transfer speculation

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri's stringent ways have come under much criticism this season as he refuses to budge despite results and the fans urging him to. One of the players who have suffered as a result of Sarri's was is Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, Sarri has now heaped praises on the youngster after his debut in Chelsea's resounding win over Brighton.

Sarri told Sky Sports that Callum Hudson-Odoi can go on to become one of the best players in Europe. He was also quick to add that the youngster will do well to keep improving as nobody can become the best player in Europe at the age of 18. Sarri did not hold back from praising the youngster's attitude either.

"He's a good boy. Of course, now, he can risk stopping to improve because he can risk thinking that he is a player at 100 per cent, but that's not true. It's impossible to be at the top when you are 18,"
"He needs to improve, he can improve, and I want him to improve. He can become one of the best players in Europe. Callum is ready to play in every match, even the most difficult matches. He improved a lot over the season. I am really happy for him. Not only in attack, but in defence. For this team, the future is could be good with Callum."
