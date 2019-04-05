×
Transfer News: €70m Atletico midfielder chased by Bayern, PSG, Manchester United

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
54   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST

22-year-old sensational is currently playing for Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
22-year-old sensational is currently playing for Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What is the story?

According to the reports from Marca, a bunch of elite clubs, like Bayern, PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United are tracking down Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old new midfield sensation, Rodrigo Hernández.

Under Diego Simeone, Rodrigo has played excellently in his debut season for the Madrid side. His brilliance as a holding midfielder has made him the toast of much of Europe.

In case you didn't know

In this current season, Rodrigo has made 28 league appearances. Although Rodrigo is a defensive midfielder, he has scored two goals this season in La Liga.

For only €25million, Atletico Madrid brought Rodrigo during the 2018 summer transfer window from Villareal. Rodrigo can play in both central midfield and defensive midfield positions. As a result of playing football under a defensive minded coach like Diego Simeone, his defensive prowess have improved to a new level.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt that Rodrigo Hernández is one of the best youngsters available in Atleti's team as Simeone also knows that the biggest in the world will try their best to get the Spanish youngster.

Bayern Munich have already signed Atleti's French left-back, Lucas Hernandez, and according to the reports, they could also launch a bid for the midfield maestro.

Manchester City will be looking to find a replacement for 33-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Fernandinho as their eyes are on the Madrid youngster.

As per rumours, PSG and Man United have also shown their interest in Rodrigo Hernández. For Manchester United, the deal would happen if their star midfielder, Nemanja Matic departs Manchester. While PSG have lots of money, which might be enough to convince him.


Rumour probability: 8/10

Knowing that the big clubs could come after the midfield diamond, the Alteti management has tagged a €7 million buyout clause on the Spaniard's contract. If any team is interested, they have to pay €70 million to get Rodrigo.


What is next?

Atletico Madrid will travel to Barcelona for this weekend's match. And Rodri could start the match at the heart of Atleti's midfield.






La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football Paris Saint-Germain Football fernandinho Rodrigo Hernández Cascante Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Diego Simeone
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Transfer News: €70M Atletico midfielder chased by Bayern, PSG, Manchester United
PSG interested in Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak
Reports: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG set to battle for €70m rated La Liga star
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
Manchester United Transfer news: Red devils set to battle with Bayern Munich for World Cup winner amid interest from PSG
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
Real Madrid Transfer news: PSG enter the race for unsettled key player amid Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich interest 
PSG to sign Barcelona target as 'revenge', Former Real Madrid player interested in Barca move, and more Barcelona transfer news: 30 January 2019
Manchester City Transfer News: Club close to signing a Spanish midfielder for €80 million
