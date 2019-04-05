Transfer News: €70m Atletico midfielder chased by Bayern, PSG, Manchester United

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 54 // 05 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

22-year-old sensational is currently playing for Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What is the story?

According to the reports from Marca, a bunch of elite clubs, like Bayern, PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United are tracking down Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old new midfield sensation, Rodrigo Hernández.

Under Diego Simeone, Rodrigo has played excellently in his debut season for the Madrid side. His brilliance as a holding midfielder has made him the toast of much of Europe.

In case you didn't know

In this current season, Rodrigo has made 28 league appearances. Although Rodrigo is a defensive midfielder, he has scored two goals this season in La Liga.

For only €25million, Atletico Madrid brought Rodrigo during the 2018 summer transfer window from Villareal. Rodrigo can play in both central midfield and defensive midfield positions. As a result of playing football under a defensive minded coach like Diego Simeone, his defensive prowess have improved to a new level.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt that Rodrigo Hernández is one of the best youngsters available in Atleti's team as Simeone also knows that the biggest in the world will try their best to get the Spanish youngster.

Bayern Munich have already signed Atleti's French left-back, Lucas Hernandez, and according to the reports, they could also launch a bid for the midfield maestro.

Manchester City will be looking to find a replacement for 33-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Fernandinho as their eyes are on the Madrid youngster.

As per rumours, PSG and Man United have also shown their interest in Rodrigo Hernández. For Manchester United, the deal would happen if their star midfielder, Nemanja Matic departs Manchester. While PSG have lots of money, which might be enough to convince him.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Knowing that the big clubs could come after the midfield diamond, the Alteti management has tagged a €7 million buyout clause on the Spaniard's contract. If any team is interested, they have to pay €70 million to get Rodrigo.

What is next?

Atletico Madrid will travel to Barcelona for this weekend's match. And Rodri could start the match at the heart of Atleti's midfield.

Advertisement