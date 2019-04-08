×
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.28K   //    08 Apr 2019, 19:53 IST

Neymar has told the PSG top brass who he wants at the club
Neymar has told the PSG top brass who he wants at the club

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Though the summer transfer window is still a bit far away, there's no shortage of rumours as top clubs across Europe are already planning ahead of the next season.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day!

Philippe Coutinho wants to stay at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho

Speculation has been rife over Philippe Coutinho's future as it doesn't seem to get any easier for the Brazilian at the Camp Nou. Widely tipped for a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, the former Liverpool midfielder has now come out and quelled all such claims.

Speaking to The Mirror, Coutinho said,

"My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans.
"This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.
"But I'm happy. I wanted to play in Spain and I'm at the best club in Spain."

Coutinho also reserved choice words for their Champions League opponent and rumoured destination Manchester United.

“The tie is tough,”
“They have already shown what they can do by knocking out PSG and I think most people would say the tie is 50-50.
“Playing at Old Trafford is one of the best feelings a footballer can have. The atmosphere and the history are ­incredible and if, on top of that, you get a positive result, then it’s very special.
“I don’t have any particular advice for my team-mates because Barcelona are used to playing these big games and to having the second leg at home. Everyone wants to win this tie, not just me.
“In almost five seasons with Liverpool I had both good and bad results there [Old Trafford], so I’m not really thinking about the past. I only think about the present and ­knocking United out.”
