Transfer News: Adrien Rabiot set for medical tomorrow ahead of his move to Juventus

Adrien Rabiot looks set to be a Juventus player within a few days.

What's the news?

Adrien Rabiot is set for his Juventus medical tomorrow after a complete agreement between the player and club, as Fabrizio Romano has reported.

In case you missed it...

After a troubled spell at Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman has decided against extending his stay at the club. Following a string of controversies behind the scenes, the lanky midfielder was frozen out by PSG towards the latter part of last season. Rabiot's current contract expires on July 1- the same day his medical is scheduled in Turin.

The Ligue 1 giants have reinforced their midfield with of Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera arrivals imminent. Before his consensus with Juve, Adrien was linked with a host of clubs - with Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid rumoured to be among the potential suitors.

Recent developments suggested that Juventus and Man United were the only clubs which remained in the race for Adrien's signature. During the holidays, Adrian Rabiot was pressed about his next move, but the 24-year-old remained tight-lipped by saying:

"I’ve spoken with Juventus, it’s a great club where everyone would like to play,"

"I like Italy so much, it’s wonderful here. A demanding season awaits me.

“At Juventus? Juve watched me and we talked about it, but I can’t say anything. Manchester United? It’s the same as last year, I have to decide. I’m on vacation for now. Soon you will know."

The heart of the matter...

Fabio Paratici, Juventus' sporting director, travelled to Paris for negotiating personal terms with Rabiot's mother/agent Veronique Rabiot. A deal was said to be agreed between the parties subject to medical. Amid the negotiations with Paratici, Veronique opted for a cautious approach and said:

“You know, in football we’re very superstitious. It’s better to say as little as possible while nothing is done.”

Fabrizio Romano's latest report suggests that Adrien's medical could materialise as early as tomorrow. Adrien Rabiot will sign a four-year contract with an annual salary of €7 million.

What's next?

With Rabiot's deal done and dusted, Juve chiefs will turn their attention towards agreeing a deal for Matthijs De Ligt with AFC Ajax.