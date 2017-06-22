Transfer news and rumours of the day: 22nd June 2017

A quick look at all of the biggest transfer news of the day from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 22 Jun 2017, 22:15 IST

The latest on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today’s top story features the latest update on Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, along with news of other top European clubs. So let’s take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 22, 2017.

Serie A

Juventus receive ‘substantial offer’ for left-back

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the club have received a substantial offer for left-back Alex Sandro. Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian international while Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring the situation. Although the Old Lady want to retain the services of the full-back they won’t stand in the way, if the player decides to leave.

Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Marotta said: "A substantial offer has arrived. We have no intention of selling anyone but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go. We don't keep anyone against their will, but at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

Gianluigi Donnarumma to stay at AC Milan despite contract snub

AC Milan’s coveted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma may have decided against renewing his contract with the San Siro outfit but that does not mean that he will be sold in this transfer windon. CEO Marco Fassone has reiterated that the 18-year-old will stay at the club for the remainder of his contract – which has just one year left on it. The Italian shot-stopper has courted interest from European giants including Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.

Speaking in an interview with Milan TV, Fassone said: "Donnarumma is staying here. Without doubt he will stay and next year he will be free to make a decision. If anyone wants him they will have to pay his price. We do not need someone to come and offer us £15m or £20m. Donnarumma is worth far more than that. We are open to offers. We will look at them all but our project is clear. Donnarumma stays."

Liverpool reject Napoli bid for defender

According to English news outlet Sky Sports, Liverpool have rejected a £11m bid from Napoli for the services of full-back Alberto Moreno. The report adds that Sevilla and two other Premier League sides are also interested in his services. The Reds are unwilling to let the former Sevilla man leave for anything less than £15m.