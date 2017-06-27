Transfer news and rumours of the day - 27th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 27 Jun 2017, 20:45 IST

Leonardo Bonucci is set to stay at Juventus

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 27, 2017:

Serie A

Roma to allow Manchester United’s #1 target to leave

AS Roma have braced themselves to losing superstar midfielder Radja Nainggolan, with reports suggesting that the Belgian is Manchester United’s top target for the summer transfer window, even ahead of Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils could prize the 29-year-old away for £39.6m with Roma aware that the midfielder’s transfer value will only decrease from here.

Chelsea’s top defensive target to stay put at Juventus

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are set to face disappointment in their pursuit of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci as the defender is central to manager Massimiliano Allegri’s plans and the Italian has still any potential move for the 30-year-old.

Juventus eye Paris Saint-Germain superstar

Juventus are set to launch a bid for PSG superstar Blaise Matuidi as they aim to strengthen their squad to challenge for the UEFA Champions League next season, having failed at the final hurdle of the prestigious tournament this year. According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady consider Matuidi as the cheaper alternative to their #1 target Steven N’Zonzi of Sevilla, as the Frenchman only has one year left on his contract with the Parc des Princes outfit.