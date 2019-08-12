×
Hirving Lozano closes in on a move to Napoli

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
31   //    12 Aug 2019, 22:18 IST

Hirving Lozano
Hirving Lozano

What's the news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hirving Lozano is close to completing his move from PSV Eindhoven to Napoli. Talks between the Italian club and the player's representatives has progressed recently and the club is confident of concluding the deal within a few days.

In case you missed it...

Since his move to the Netherlands in 2017, Hirving Lozano has made steady progress during his two seasons at PSV Eindhoven, managing 34 goals. The Mexican has also bagged 16 assists for the Dutch club during the said period.

At last year's World Cup, the winger garnered attention with his industrious performances with his most notable performance coming against Germany, where he opened the scoring.

The 24-year-old's impressive performances for PSV haven't gone unnoticed, with him being linked with a move to Manchester United and Napoli. However, the Red Devils opted to sign Daniel James from Swansea City, citing the Welshman as a cheaper alternative to the Mexican.

But, the Gli Azzurri, in order to bolster their attack, have retained an interest in Lozano. After failing to sign James Rodriguez and Nicolas Pepe, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has turned his attention towards the PSV winger.

Regarding the Mexican, De Laurentiis said:

“He can be a very good buy for Napoli. We’ve been following Lozano since last January. We know very well that he can be a good buy for Napoli."

The heart of the matter

In a bid to sign Lozano from PSV Eindhoven, Napoli are prepared to pay his release clause of €42 million. However, personal terms and image rights have proved to be a stumbling block in negotiations between the player and the club's representatives.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have grown increasingly confident after recent talks between the parties. The Italian side is confident that a deal can be concluded in the next few days.

What's next?

Carlo Ancelloti's Napoli will begin their Serie A campaign with a trip to Florence, facing Fiorentina on the 24th of August.



