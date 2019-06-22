Keylor Navas transfer news: 32-year-old could move to Portugal, PSG a possible destination too

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

A renovation of Real Madrid roster after a trophyless season has left many stars fight for their position in the squad. That doesn't seem to be the case for the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas though. The 32-year-old is bound to depart Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window after being told by boss Zinedine Zidane that his counterpart Thibaut Courtois would be the first choice goalkeeper next season.

Navas lost his place as the first choice after a change of management as Julen Lopetegui preferred the Belgian instead of him, since his summer arrival in Madrid. The same situation would have happened in 2015, with Madrid reportedly failing to land David De Gea from Manchester United, paving the way for the Costa Rican to rise up to become one of their finest.

In case you didn't know...

Since the Frenchman's return to management, he has again started putting the shot-stopper in front of goal. Navas started five matches in April, but Courtois has since regained his spot as the No. 1 choice in front of the goal.

Still a Madridista

It would put the club under pressure to have two big names fight for the position, so reportedly a decision has been made, which has suggested that Zidane looks to plan the future with the Belgian shot-stopper instead. So with this kind of situation, many clubs have already started taking interest in the Costa Rican and the Portuguese Champions are believed to be the latest side to be interested in him.

The heart of the matter

The President of Club Benfica was believed to be in Madrid about the deal of Real Madrid academy produce Raul de Tomas but he has reportedly also investigated about the goalkeeper's situation. Benfica have been in a search of an experienced goalkeeper since their number one Ederson left to join Manchester City a few years ago. The club replaced Ederson's spot by the likes of youngsters Ivan Zlobin and Mile Svilar but both need some time to develop into the first choice keepers.

Benfica have recently shown interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen although it appears unlikely as he seems set to join Valencia. This has made them look for alternative targets and Keylor Navas' transfer situation has reportedly amassed their attention. The Costa Rican international could follow fellow Madrid man de Tomas to Lisbon but the biggest setback is said to be the goalkeeper’s wage demands.

However, Benfica are not the only club to monitor the situation. The 32-year-old goalkeeper is believed to be in the books of rivals Porto as they are looking for a replacement of Iker Casillas after the former Madrid keeper underwent a heart attack with early signs implying the Spaniard might leave the field on medical grounds.

What's next?

Another European giant, Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on securing his services. PSG could be in the market for an upgrade as reportedly Italian veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon won't be around next season and signing the Costa Rican on a bargain deal could be a massive feat for them. However, they might not be willing to match the transfer demands of Madrid - a fee believed to be as much as €20million.

Keylor Navas joined Los Blancos after an impressive 2014 world cup run and he is set to leave the side plausibly being one of their best ever shot-stoppers, with three Champions League titles, one La Liga title, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups; all in the span of four decorated years.