Real Madrid to offer 2 players+cash for €150million superstar, Juventus to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with €90million superstar, and more: Transfer Round-up, 6 December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.66K // 06 Dec 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus intend to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with his former teammate

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

The last couple of days have given us plenty to talk about as Premier League and Ligue 1 matches were played in midweek. Despite a lot happening on the pitch, the transfer market still seems to be getting a lot of attention.

Teams will be desperate to plug the holes in their respective teams once the January transfer window opens. With less than a month to go, the volume of transfer news, and rumours being generated is astonishing.

Today's top stories feature clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea, among others, but they also feature some significant superstars. On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates for the day:

Milan Skriniar responds to Barcelona and Manchester United rumours

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar is said to have interested Manchester United and Barcelona

Inter Milan's 23-year-old centre-back, Milan Skriniar, has quickly become one of the most wanted defenders in Europe after impressing with his performances with the Serie A giants.

Naturally, the Slovakian has reportedly already elicited interest from some big clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona, with both sides looking for a quality long-term centre-back option.

However, Skriniar has publicly addressed these rumours, reassuring Inter fans of his loyalty for, and satisfaction at, the club. According to reports from Football Italia, Skriniar allegedly told Sky Sports Italia that he had no intention of leaving the club.

Speaking about the matter, he said:

Advertisement

“There are always going to be rumours about a big club looking for you, but Inter are a big club. The fans can relax, I am happy here.

“I feel that I am improving day by day, as there isn’t a single area where I couldn’t do better. I am not happy with the way I play now.

“In any case, it’s not important how I see myself, but how the fans and coaches see me.”

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement