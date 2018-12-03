×
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid superstar, Barcelona set to complete move for Liverpool and Manchester City target, and more transfer news - 3rd December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
143   //    03 Dec 2018, 22:25 IST

Chelsea face stiff competition as they chase highly-rated Real Madrid superstar
Chelsea face stiff competition as they chase highly-rated Real Madrid superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's transfer roundup.

We're well into the first week of December, and as expected, transfer talk has escalated to a fever pitch. Clubs from all over will look to do business in the January transfer window. Some will look to make acquisitions to existing occupy holes in their respective teams, and others will look to chop off some deadwood.

Today's top stories feature some massive clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal, among others. Several high-profile stars have also been linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at today's top transfer news, rumours, and updates:


Inter Milan to make shock offer for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil could reportedly be offered an escape from Arsenal
Mesut Ozil could reportedly be offered an escape from Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has played only five full Premier League matches for Arsenal so far this season as the new manager, Unai Emery, has chosen to leave the German on the bench at times, allegedly raising questions about his work-rate in away games, as per reports from The Sun.

The report claims that Ozil will remain at Arsenal until the end of the season. However, according to sources close to Ozil, the 32-year-old could be expected to explore his options, should the current situation prevail.

Arsenal, too, could reportedly opt to cut short his current contract, which is valid until 2021, and replace him with a younger player. The Gunners had previously been engaged in contract talks with Aaron Ramsey before mercilessly withdrawing their offer, and the same attitude could be displayed with regard to Ozil's situation.

Serie A giants, Inter Milan, are believed to be among the few clubs who could offer Ozil an Arsenal exit, although Ozil's staggering £350,000-a-week wage could prove to be a hindrance.

The report claims that Inter were monitoring Ozil until the previous winter transfer window (January 2018), when the 30-year-old signed a new Arsenal contract.

