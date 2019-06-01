Real Madrid agree deal for €70 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell €53 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 June 2019

Zidane's summer project is up and rolling

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the transfer window and well and truly underway, there is no space for peace in the footballing world. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines on 1 June 2019.

Maurizio Sarri tells Chelsea he wants to leave, Redknapp thinks it's too early for Frank Lampard

Maurizio Sarri with the Europa League trophy

Maurizio Sarri has reportedly informed the Chelsea top brass that he wants to leave the club in the summer. This has come as quite a shock to supporters and neutrals alike as Sarri had just finished a decent first season in the Premier League.

He secured Champions League qualification for next season by finishing 3rd on the table. Sarri also engineered Chelsea's Europa League triumph against Arsenal just a couple of days ago and was expected to take up a rebuilding job in the summer.

However, Sarri has now made up his mind on where he wants to be next season. Speculation has been rife ever since Massimiliano Allegri vacated the manager role at Juventus and Sarri has been closely linked with the job.

Now, the reports claim that Sarri has agreed to take over at the Old Lady and has asked for him to be released from the current contract at Chelsea. As per the report, Sarri has already held talks with Marina Granovskaia and the Chelsea director will convey Sarri's desire to leave to the club owner Roman Abramovich.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard is the bookies' favourite to take over at Chelsea. However, renowned English manager and Lampard's uncle Harry Redknapp thinks it's too early for the Chelsea legend to be taking up such a huge project. He told talkSPORT,

“It’s a difficult one for him. He’s at a good club, Derby is a great club,”

“He’s had one year there and he’s got a good relationship with the chairman, so it would be difficult to leave.

“But if the Chelsea job comes up, will he turn it down? It won’t be easy for him.”

