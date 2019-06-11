€180 million superstar rejects chance to join Real Madrid, Manchester United agree deal for €55 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 June 2019

Zinedine Zidane has been dealt a major blow on the transfer front

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is now upon us and top clubs across Europe are scurrying about in order to improve their chances on all fronts next season. As such, the rumour mill is buzzing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 11 June 2019.

Chelsea have not asked for their transfer ban to be frozen

Chelsea recently lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy by defeating Arsenal in the final

Chelsea were dealt a huge setback towards the business end of the season when they were handed a transfer ban over the recruitment of foreign players who were minors in the past. Now that Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid, the Blues are in desperate need of reinforcing their ranks.

Right now, Chelsea are awaiting the outcome of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, they have not asked for the transfer ban to be frozen while the appeal is pending.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport have come out and cleared the air regarding Chelsea's situation. They insisted that the ban will operate while the appeal is in process and also added that Chelsea have not filed any motion with respect to getting the ban frozen while the appeal is being considered.

The CAS has been quoted by Matt Wills of The Telegraph to have said that a specific request has to be filed in order to freeze the transfer ban- which is something that Chelsea have not done so far.

“For a challenged decision to be stayed during the CAS proceedings, a specific request to this effect must be made.

“At the time of writing, a request has not been filed in the Chelsea / FIFA matter. Accordingly, the FIFA decision remains in force."

