€84 million superstar threatens to leave Real Madrid, Solskjaer happy to sell Manchester United superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 13.88K // 12 Mar 2019, 19:21 IST

Zidane has quite a list of problems to address

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today!

Besiktas coach calls out Karius, says he has gone 'stagnant'

Loris Karius did not enjoy a good start to life at Besiktas with his propensity for errors proving to be a hindrance to the club's campaign. Now Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has aired his grievances regarding the player and they make for pretty sad reading.

Gunes said,

"He was at fault for the goals he conceded. Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.

"It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.

"Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn't worked out and we have a problem."

Florentino Perez says he will sign both Neymar and Mbappe given the chance

Dynamic duo

Speaking to the press at the announcement of Zidane's return to the helm, Florentino Perez got vocal about the club's ambitions. When asked about a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, Perez said,

"Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no? Now what we need to do is finish the season well and prepare for next year."

He also refused to choose between Neymar and Mbappe and said he will sign both of them if afforded the chance.

"I'd take them both."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to let Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer

Sanchez has been nowhere near his best since joining Manchester United

According to the Sun, Solskjaer is not keen on making room for the consistently underperforming Alexis Sanchez. As a result, Manchester United are plotting a loan move for the Chilean forward who has struggled greatly following his high-profile switch from Arsenal in the winter of 2018.

Alexis Sanchez earns a whopping £500,000 a week; a package that's yet to be justified. Solskjaer's entry has pretty much revitalized the entire squad. However, Sanchez has continued to be mediocre despite the patent upliftment in the mood at the club.

Marco Asensio threatens to leave

Marco Asensio

Asensio has been trying hard to regain his spot in the Real Madrid starting lineup. However, he hasn't been able to cover himself in glory as was expected when he first broke on to the scene. Now according to reports in Spain, if the likes of Kylian Mbappe is signed at the end of the season, Asensio will be happy to ply his trade elsewhere.

His heart is still set on proving himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, if Los Blancos rope in bigger stars and reduce the Spaniard's playing time, he will not think twice about moving away from the club.

The report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United have registered an interest in the player.

