×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

€84 million superstar threatens to leave Real Madrid, Solskjaer happy to sell Manchester United superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
13.88K   //    12 Mar 2019, 19:21 IST

Zidane has quite a list of problems to address
Zidane has quite a list of problems to address

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today!

Besiktas coach calls out Karius, says he has gone 'stagnant'

Loris Karius did not enjoy a good start to life at Besiktas with his propensity for errors proving to be a hindrance to the club's campaign. Now Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has aired his grievances regarding the player and they make for pretty sad reading.

Gunes said,

"He was at fault for the goals he conceded. Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.
"It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this. 
"Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn't worked out and we have a problem."

Florentino Perez says he will sign both Neymar and Mbappe given the chance

Dynamic duo
Dynamic
duo

Speaking to the press at the announcement of Zidane's return to the helm, Florentino Perez got vocal about the club's ambitions. When asked about a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, Perez said,

"Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no? Now what we need to do is finish the season well and prepare for next year."
Advertisement

He also refused to choose between Neymar and Mbappe and said he will sign both of them if afforded the chance.

"I'd take them both."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to let Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer

Sanchez has been nowhere near his best since joining Manchester United
Sanchez has been nowhere near his best since joining Manchester United

According to the Sun, Solskjaer is not keen on making room for the consistently underperforming Alexis Sanchez. As a result, Manchester United are plotting a loan move for the Chilean forward who has struggled greatly following his high-profile switch from Arsenal in the winter of 2018.

Alexis Sanchez earns a whopping £500,000 a week; a package that's yet to be justified. Solskjaer's entry has pretty much revitalized the entire squad. However, Sanchez has continued to be mediocre despite the patent upliftment in the mood at the club.

Marco Asensio threatens to leave

Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio

Asensio has been trying hard to regain his spot in the Real Madrid starting lineup. However, he hasn't been able to cover himself in glory as was expected when he first broke on to the scene. Now according to reports in Spain, if the likes of Kylian Mbappe is signed at the end of the season, Asensio will be happy to ply his trade elsewhere.

His heart is still set on proving himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, if Los Blancos rope in bigger stars and reduce the Spaniard's playing time, he will not think twice about moving away from the club.

The report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United have registered an interest in the player.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Alexis Sanchez Marco Asensio Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals stance on Manchester United return, Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid to sell €80 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer up to €330 million for Neymar, but Manchester United have advantage because of 1 reason, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to join Manchester City, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid, Bundesliga superstar agrees deal with Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign €120 million Real Madrid transfer target, Barcelona target decides to join Manchester City and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
16 Mar REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
16 Mar HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Mar REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
16 Mar ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us