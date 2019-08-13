Rodrigo to Atletico, Barcelona officials in Paris to pull off stunning swap deal for Neymar, Messi becomes a huge factor in Neymar deal and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.13K // 13 Aug 2019, 21:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ready to be reunited?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The Premier League transfer window is shut and that means there can be no more incomings in the English top flight. Meanwhile, the transfer market remains open to the rest of Europe and we expect some big deals to go over the line over the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 13 August 2019.

Atletico Madrid reach an agreement with Valencia for Rodrigo

Rodrigo is all set to be an Atletico Madrid

What a transfer window Atletico Madrid seem to be having! Despite losing Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona (and that's a huge loss), Il Rojiiblancos are not going to slow down or take time to recover. They are splashing the cash in the transfer window and have now reached an agreement with Valencia for Rodrigo Moreno.

Atletico have agreed a €55 million deal with Valencia and Rodrigo Moreno will arrive in Madrid today to undergo his medical. Rodrigo has agreed to sign a 4-year deal with Diego Simeone's side. Valencia have inserted a 20% sell-on clause in the agreement.

However, Atletico Madrid have asked Valencia to wait for a bit while they close the sales of Kalinic and Correa in order to furnish the funds for Rodrigo which they will pay in variables. Rodrigo is one of Valencia's best players if not their very best and as such Valencia were hesitant to sell him.

However, the economic side of the deal ended up being too good for Valencia to pass up. Singaporean millionaire and Valencia owner Peter Lim okayed the deal when the right offer was made by Atletico.

It was being reported earlier in the week that Atletico Madrid were looking to use Angel Correa as a make-weight in any deal to sign Rodrigo. Atletico are looking to sell Angel Correa. However, he has already rejected Monaco and remains keen on joining AC Milan.

AC Milan, on the other hand, has not been able to come up with a substantial offer for the player. Now, Atletico Madrid find themselves in a position where they will need to accelerate a deal for Correa and possibly arrive at a compromise.

1 / 5 NEXT