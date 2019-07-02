Barcelona to announce €120 million signing next week, Manchester United set to beat Manchester City to €70 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 July 2019

Lionel Messi and co. are all set to welcome another world-class player into their ranks

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Some of the biggest clubs in Europe are making big moves in the transfer window and we have quite an exciting transfer news roundup to shuffle through today.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 2 July 2019.

Antoine Griezmann to be announced next week

Antoine Griezmann - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

According to the latest reports, Barcelona will announce Antoine Griezmann as their latest signing in the coming days. The Catalan giants had been waiting for the release clause to drop from €200 million and as of July 1st, the World Cup winner's updated release clause is €120 million.

However, Barcelona are now waiting until next week to announce the signing of Griezmann who had earlier conveyed via social media that he will not be at Atletico Madrid beyond this summer.

Griezmann will sign a 5-year contract which will see him earn €6 million per season. Griezmann had renewed his contract prior to the World Cup which saw the release clause being raised to €200 million. But Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin later afforded Griezmann with a potential out by allowing it to fall to €120 million from July 1, 2019.

Barcelona are delaying the announcement as they want to dedicate this week to the unveiling of Frenkie De Jong. Barca had agreed a deal with Ajax in January and the youngster who impressed heavily last season and caught the attention of several top clubs with his performances in the UEFA Champions League will be unveiled at the Camp Nou shortly.

Speculation surrounding Griezmann's future has been rife and earlier reports had suggested that the Barcelona dressing room was divided about the Frenchman's arrival as they weren't impressed with his documentary which elaborated upon his decision to snub Barcelona when they came knocking last summer.

However, those rumours have now been put to bed and Griezmann is all set to become a part of the star-studded team of Ernesto Valverde.

